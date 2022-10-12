ROCHESTER residents have united to prepare for a wet weather event that could match the devastating 2011 floods.
Countless sandbags were filled for residents whose homes are in danger if the Campaspe River reaches the expected major flood level outlined by the North Central CMA at Tuesday's community meeting.
Rochester SES volunteer Judith Gledhill helped organise the marathon sandbagging effort, and said it was important to prepare early.
"The Campaspe catchment comes from down Kyneton way all the way along the river," she said.
"When we know what the river's peak is likely to be, people can put the sandbags in and there won't be such a rush.
"Once the rains fall and in the peaks are predicted we only get 24 hours or 36 hours (to prepare), so we need to be organised early and that's what people have come out in droves to do."
In 2011, the Campaspe River rose to 115.4 mAHD. Ms Gledhill said warnings had predicted the river could reach anywhere between 114.9mAHD and 115.3mAHD depending on rainfall.
She said most of the town has experienced a flooding event before with many residents volunteering their time to help others protect their homes.
"We've got lots of help from community members to help fill sandbags and there's been lots of community members come through and get their sandbags," she said.
"The upper level that is predicted is close to 2011 and that obviously doesn't make people very excited. But at the same time, they accept what it is.
"You always have to accept the fact that you can't stop water. So we're just trying to be as prepared as possible."
Rochester Newsagency owner Kim Dingwall said businesses will lift what stock they can off the floor and sandbag doors against possible flood waters.
"I think we're a bit, hopefully, a little bit more prepared," she said. "We know something is coming this time whereas 2011 was a surprise.
"We had a town meeting Tuesday night and at the shop stated preparing yesterday."
In 2011, flood waters took over the main streets of Rochester.
Major's IGA owner Brad Major said between one and two inches of water entered the store when water levels peaked before they receded about 24 hours later.
He said the rain and river peaks in Rochester last week played on people's nerves.
"Last week there was a little bit of nerves around which is only natural and understandable with what a lot of the people have been through in 2011, it's still pretty fresh in their mind," he said.
"Water is high everywhere at the moment. So it's a little different, but there is still an unknown to it as well. We'll wait and see where it falls and how much falls.
"In 2011 we had a little bit of damage inside the store. Floor tiles lifted and we probably got an inch to two inches at the most inside.
"Prevention will be key this week. We are hoping for the best but are preparing for the worst.
Rochester resident Ben Webb spent Wednesday helping friends who lived on the riverline prepare their properties.
"I have just been helping people who are going to flood and possibly lose their house. A few of my mates have houses on the river line," he said.
"A mate of mine is here loading bags up, so I'll grab some for him and I'll pick up some for me and two other houses."
Once people have prepared their properties for possible flooding, Ms Gledhill encouraged people to get ready to evacuate if necessary.
"Lots of roads in and around Rochester get flooded and cut off, so we're encouraging people to do their preparations and leave before the water actually hits.
"If we can get people organised to be able to bag it, block it, lift it and leave. It makes it an easier process.
"As always the SES advises you should never go in to flood waters."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
