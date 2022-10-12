UKRAINE has discussed obtaining extra Bendigo-built Bushmasters in high level talks with the Australian government, in what the war-torn country says is a highly encouraging sign.
Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko met with defence minister Richard Marles amid heightened speculation another batch of the heavily armoured vehicles could soon be devoted to Ukraine's war effort.
"You can't have a conversation about military assistance without, of course, talking about Bushmasters," he told the Bendigo Advertiser.
The people-movers have become a prominent symbol of Australia's support since the war erupted.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he's had a "fruitful" conversation with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese about potential options for help.
Australia is yet to make any decisions about extra military and civilian aid for Ukraine and there is no guarantee it will add to the 60 Bushmasters already set aside for the conflict.
But the most recent talks have come in the shadow of Russian missile strikes that appear to have targeted Ukrainian civilian areas and infrastructure.
At least 19 people have been killed and dozens injured since the wave of bombings began this week, according to the Australian Associated Press.
Any extra Bushmasters could help replace another two thought to have been destroyed in fighting.
If true, they would be the second and third destroyed, on top of another that has been damaged.
A weapons tracking account linked to weapons researcher Arslon Xudosi has a picture of two latest destroyed Bushmasters.
The account does not explain where and when the photo was taken but some users have pointed to geographical landmarks on the outskirts of Izyum, a city in Ukraine's east that was recently recaptured.
Mr Myroshnychenko said he too had seen social media images of destroyed Bushmasters but did not know exact numbers.
One other Bushmaster is believed to have been destroyed back in June. Another appears to have been damaged but not destroyed, several months ago.
The potential losses underscore Ukraine's reliance on its allies for equipment as the war drags on, especially as it and Russia battle on multiple fronts.
"What's important for us is to keep that support coming," Mr Myroshnychenko said.
Mr Myroshnychenko did not discuss a second type of Bendigo-built military vehicle at this week's meeting, but said Hawkei armoured vehicles are still on Ukraine's wish list.
"I hope to have an opportunity to discuss it separately, maybe sometime soon," he said.
Ukraine might potentially need to source some electronic equipment for Hawkeis after reports of ongoing challenges with a computer system the military wants to use.
The system is not associated with Hawkei manufacturer Thales and would be used on many types of Australian military vehicles.
Earlier this week, Australia's government revealed a plan to rectify a backlog of 28 defence projects that are a combined 97 years behind schedule.
It also wants to rein in 18 projects now overbudget by $6.5 billion.
The Advertiser has asked Defence whether that will include any Hawkei's computer systems.
The reforms come as Australia grapples with the most challenging strategic international environment since World War Two, Mr Marles has said.
Money alone cannot fix the problems, he has cautioned.
"It's not as though we can go onto the battlefield and overwhelm our adversary by waving a copy of the budget papers in their face," Mr Marles said.
Reforms include an independent projects and portfolio management office within Defence, monthly ministerial briefings and new formal processes to track emerging problems.
The government has also vowed to give extra resources and skills for troubled projects.
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters has said local projects like Bushmasters and personal combat uniforms show what can be done with the right project controls in place.
"There's also an opportunity, in what has been outlined ... for our defence manufacturers in Bendigo and the many local businesses that are part of the supply chain," she said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
