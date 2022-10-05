Bendigo Advertiser
Daylesford chosen as home of new LGBTQI+ landmark the Big Rainbow

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:16am, first published 1:30am
Jack Williams in front of the Big Rainbow at its temporary home in Sydney. Picture supplied

A small town in central Victoria will soon be home to Australia's first "big" landmark dedicated to the celebration of regional LGBTIQA+ pride and inclusion.

