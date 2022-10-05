A small town in central Victoria will soon be home to Australia's first "big" landmark dedicated to the celebration of regional LGBTIQA+ pride and inclusion.
After 16,000 public votes were cast, Daylesford was chosen to be the permanent host of the Big Rainbow ahead of fellow shortlisted towns Broome (WA), Hay (NSW) and Katherine (NT).
Hepburn Shire mayor Tim Drylie said it was brilliant to see The Big Rainbow coming to a town that was considered by many to be the rainbow capital of regional Australia.
"Daylesford is the home of the Chillout Festival, the longest running regional LGBTIQA+ festival in Australia, and home to many rainbow families," he said.
"Council will soon initiate a period of community engagement to tap into local knowledge and perspectives about the best suited location which will celebrate our vibrant and inclusive community.
"We have a long history of supporting our LGBTIQA+ community and visitors to our town, and we hope The Big Rainbow will be an example of what it means to show love and support to everyone."
The Big Rainbow was first unveiled in its temporary home in Sydney in March as an initiative by Tinder Australia.
It was designed with members of the LGBTIQA+ and First Nations communities.
Hepburn Shire chief executive Bradley Thomas said while the rainbow was a symbol of inclusion, he envisaged it also being a tourism drawcard for Daylesford.
"We see people seeking out the Big Pineapple in Queensland and the Big Merino in New South Wales, we believe The Big Rainbow will continue to add to our visitor experience in the beautiful Daylesford and Hepburn Shire," he said.
Tinder Australia director Kirsten Hardeman said Daylesford would be a fitting regional home for The Big Rainbow.
"This impressive landmark will live in the town as a beacon for diversity, inclusion and self-expression for the regional LGBTIQA+ community," she said.
"We're really looking forward to working closely with the passionate people of Daylesford to bring The Big Rainbow home over the coming months."
Council will work with Tinder on the logistics of installing The Big Rainbow, which is 12 metres wide and six metres high.
As part of the project, Tinder has also pledged to donate $100,000 to support regional organisations who deliver services to LGBTIQA+ people across Australia.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
