One of Victoria's most popular meteorologists talked rain with farmers at the Elmore Field Days on Tuesday.
Jane Bunn flooded a packed auditorium with information as she discussed how to understand Victorian rainfall.
Ms Bunn said farmers and people in rural communities were well read on weather because they depended on it for their livelihoods.
"When something impacts you on a day-to-day basis, then these are people that want to know more about what's happening," she said.
"There's lots of things happening in this weather industry because there was so much data now and I just want to make sure that everyone can get access to that."
Ms Bunn said unpacking the data from multiple sites and presenting it in a way people could understand made it easier for people that relied on accurate weather forecasts
"Because it is something that impacts them so much, I want to make sure that...I'm bringing all of those under the one umbrella so you can see them side by side," she said. "Then you can start to see what the trends are.
"There's now all this data that's out there. People say 'yeah, I checked this one site and it said this, I checked this site, it said this'. (Websites) are they're all saying something different.
"Let's unpack that data and actually try and be able to make decisions on it. Let's work out when you can spray and when you can't or see there's a lack of rain so we're gonna need to irrigate."
Wet weather had been predicted for Victoria in the short and long term with Ms Bunn saying there were obvious factors that would result in good conditions for rain.
"If you're looking at the weeks and months ahead, the only thing you can have a look at is what we showed in (the auditorium)," she said. "What are the oceans doing? Are they pushing moisture our way? We have a big tick on those at the moment.
"In terms of what the low pressure is doing - which turns that moisture into actual rain - then we've got an idea that the map is going to encourage a particular type of low pressure system.
"It will do those lows we have seen in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria and the troughs that swing through and produce that actual weather.
"Now we don't know when they're going to hit or where they're going to hit but we know that they're going to be encouraged to be there. That's what we look at in the weeks and months ahead."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
