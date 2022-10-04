The many cultures and traditions that make up our community will be on display this weekend, with all invited to take part.
The Zinda Festival is all about multicultural music, food and art in Bendigo, and presents an opportunity to celebrate the region's growing diversity.
Jason Newton of Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services said the main highlight of this weekend's event will be bringing together all the different community groups from Bendigo.
"Performance and dance and costume will be front and centre on the stage."
The event will also highlight the delicious array of foods in our multicultural community with a number of food stalls and vans set to be on site.
An arts and crafts group White Nile South Sudanese women's group will be displaying their jewellery and basket weaving work alongside stalls selling traditional Karen clothing, offering henna tattoos and others South Sudanese hair braiding and African drumming workshops.
Non-profit organisation Sisterworks, a charity which empowers multicultural women, will also be participating in the festival with plenty of activities also on offer for younger attendees.
There will be face painting and an interactive circus marquee for children to try juggling or twirling plates.
"We've run workshops with community members, supplying them with face-painting kits and three two-hour face painting sessions," Mr Newton said.
"That's a pathway for employment opportunities and there are immediately transferable skills for employment which is really exciting."
Mr Newton said the day is all about involving people of all ages, including the youngest community members.
"The whole idea is that it will be family friendly and inclusive for all," he said.
"It will be a good day out with plenty on for the kids and adults alike.
"I think it's a really good opportunity to have a warm, welcoming space and to be able to have community groups showcase their culture, history, talents, and, and also be immersed in other cultured as well."
There will be no main headlining act and Mr Newton said it is really powerful to have all the different cultural and community groups on an equal level.
The Zinda Festival was launched in 2018, based on a previous Festival of Cultures from 2016 and 2017. The first Zinda was a resounding success attracting around 4000 participants in the largest multicultural event ever in Bendigo.
The 2022 festival will take place at the Garden of the Future in White Hills on October 8 from 3pm to 8pm.
There will be a running shuttle bus from next to the Bendigo Information Centre out to the free event. The coach will do three runs to the event at 2.30pm, 3.15pm and 4pm with return trips at 7pm, 7.45pm and 8.30pm.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
