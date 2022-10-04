Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo hosts Zinda Festival to celebrate multicultural diversity

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:12am, first published October 4 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laila Hashimi and Jason Newton show are keen for the return of the Zinda Festival at the Bendigo Garden of the Future. Picture by Noni Hyett

The many cultures and traditions that make up our community will be on display this weekend, with all invited to take part.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.