Football's silly season will be less stressful this year for Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson.
Much to his relief, the Borough mentor has re-signed his senior group for 2023.
"We got very proactive once things looked shaky in terms of us making the finals,'' Matheson said.
"We got around the group and got a commitment from everyone to stay around next year, which was really pleasing.
"I think it reflects that the boys know that our best footy is thereabouts if we stick together.
"The previous couple of years we probably battled with that (retention). It means you recruit well, but you don't get any better.
"It's a big relief to tick that box."
With this year's group on board, Matheson has set his sights on bolstering the Borough's depth.
Best and fairest winner Noah Wheeler, Billy Evans, Dillon Williams and young gun Ben Thompson give the Hawks a starting midfield mix that's as potent as any in the competition.
However, this year the Hawks didn't bat as deep through the middle as the top five teams and it showed late in games.
"We would hope that we don't have the run of injuries that we had this year, but at the same time we've got to improve our depth,'' he said.
"It was good this year to get some games into some young guys, but ideally we'd love to bulk up our list across the board.
"Getting some guys into the club that are aspiring to play Bendigo footy would be ideal.
"With everyone from this year hanging around, it means we have a few (player) points up our sleeve to use."
The footy rumour mill runs hot at this time of year.
Matheson poured cold water on speculation that Strathfieldsaye Storm star siblings Shannon and Kallen Geary are a chance to return to their junior club at Canterbury Park.
"That's just a rumour,'' Matheson said.
"If it was true we'd be the first to let you know."
Key position support, particularly forward of centre, is another recruiting goal for the Hawks.
Small forward Liam Marciano won the Hawks' goalkicking award in 2022 with 25 goals.
Key forwards Darcy Richards and Sean Williams booted 21 and 17 goals respectively.
History shows that if you want to be successful in the BFNL you need a key forward that's capable of kicking more than 50 goals in a season or at least have a couple of options that can produce 70-plus goals between them.
Key forward/back-up ruckman Cam McGlashan only played seven games in 2022 after returning from overseas.
He kicked nine goals, showed some promising signs and he will be further improved in 2023 with a full pre-season under his belt.
