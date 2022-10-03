ONE of the largest Victorian agricultural events is coming back to the Elmore Events Centre.
Elmore Field Days will make its much anticipated return this week - hosting events, activities, talks, sheep shows, machinary and much more over three days.
The event hasn't been held over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and preparations for the 2022 event have been in planning since January.
More than 700 exhibitors are set to show their displays and demos.
The event will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 4-6 at the Elmore Events Centre, Rosaia Road, Elmore.
Gates open from 8.30am each day.
Ticket prices are $20 adults, $10 secondary school students, children under 12 have free admission.
