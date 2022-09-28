Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Victoria state election 2022: Bendigo Advertiser survey ahead of November 26 poll

By The Bendigo Advertiser
September 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What matters most to you? Have your say ahead of state election

November's state election could be won or lost in regional Victoria and Bendigo Advertiser is giving you the chance to help shape the issues that decide who governs us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.