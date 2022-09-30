As rain ravishes parts of northern and central Victoria, local water storages are soaring to new heights.
For the first time in years, Lake Eppalock has reached its highest level after it hit 100 per cent on Friday morning.
According to the Goulburn-Murray Water website, the storage hit the milestone level at around 8am, full of 304,716ML of water.
And there's no sign of stopping it rising yet.
As water authorities warn residents to stay alert along the Campaspe River downstream of the lake, more rainy weather on the way to the area may keep the levels on an upward trend.
The Bendigo region is set for another wet end next week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Apart from a few thunderstorms and a 70 per cent chance of rain on October 1, the weather is set to hold off until later in the week.
From Wednesday, residents around Bendigo could see at least a 90 per cent chance of rain for the few days after.
This weather means other bodies of water across are on alert as their water levels continue to rise.
Residents along the Loddon and Avoca rivers have been urged to stay informed and monitor local conditions as minor flooding occurs.
The Loddon at Appin South peaked at 3.02 metres at around 6am on September 29, but was believed to be falling.
Charlton residents were warned the Avoca River was at 4.22m and rising on Thursday afternoon and may have peaked at 4.30m overnight.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
