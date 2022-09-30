Firefighters have called for safer work practices at a rally outside a Bendigo MP's office on Wednesday morning.
Members from Bendigo and Ballarat Fire Rescue Victoria crews joined the United Firefighters Union at Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan's office after claiming the MP declined a meeting request.
United Firefighters Union Victorian Branch secretary Peter Marshall said they wanted to discuss the lack of vital trench rescue capability across regional Victoria.
He said the recent Bacchus Marsh bus crash created potentially life-threatening scenarios for emergency services that could have been avoided.
"The fact the nearest Technical Rescue unit to the Bacchus Marsh bus accident was uncrewed at the time of the accident and necessitated the activation of other Technical Rescue units over 57km away is absolutely unacceptable," Mr Marshall said.
"The absence of this capability at the Bacchus bus accident for that period of time also created an unsafe workspace for professional firefighters and other emergency responders. It's simply a miracle no one was killed."
A state government spokesperson said it believed it was important FRV had the correct resources to do its job.
"We know technical rescue is an important part of the service our firefighters provide to the community - that's why we ensured Fire Rescue Victoria continue to have the necessary resources they need for this service."
Firefighters say Ms Allan's electorate covers part of the city of Bendigo, which - like Ballarat - is not covered by any technical or trench rescue capability due to a lack of resourcing.
Despite this, the state government says Ballarat FRV has specialist appliances such as a Technical Rescue vehicle, a Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) truck, a Ladder Platform (aerial appliance) and three pumper appliances with basic rescue gear.
"Ballarat is classified as a Technical Rescue station, which means there are specialist staff and rescue equipment on site for immediate use when needed," the spokesperson said.
Mr Marshall said professional firefighters were "deeply disappointed" Ms Allan had allegedly refused to meet with them.
"It's time the state government stepped up and delivered the technical and trench rescue resources we need to protect the community."
A spokesperson from Ms Allan's office confirmed the Bendigo MP was on leave when the meeting request was sent and remains away.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
