As weather warnings and flooding takes hold of central Victoria, water officials are working to keep up with rising water levels.
An unprecedented amount of rain in recent weeks has sent water flowing through a number of regional rivers including the Loddon, Avoca and Murray.
It's weather events such as these that have left Goulburn-Murray Water catchments bursting their banks, and in the Laanecoorie Reservoir's case, spilling into the river below.
But experts warn there's more water where that came from.
As of Tuesday, Lake Eppalock was sitting at 90.69 per cent, which is the highest it has been since 2017.
GMW water storage services general manager Martina Cusack said teams were monitoring the situation there and along the Loddon River, but there was only so much they could control.
"We have limited ability to pre-release water from Lake Eppalock to make room for further inflows, therefore downstream flows will be determined by the capacity of the storage and the rate of inflows," she said.
And while levels weren't at the level to be spilling into the Campaspe River, Ms Cusack had some advice for residents in the area.
"If you have a dam on your property, we ask you take some general precautions including inspecting and monitoring your dam, clearing spillways and outlet pipes to help pass flood water, and repairing any cracks and other defects," she said.
"If you farm on a floodplain you should also prepare to move machinery and livestock to higher ground."
Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller reminded locals around Rochester and the Campaspe River to keep up-to-date with flood preparations if an event were to occur.
"Through the Resilient Rochester Project in 2020, Campaspe Shire Council supported by the local and regional SES and North Central Catchment Management Authority, worked with township to help residents better understand and prepare for flood events," she said.
"As a final part of the project, households received an information pack containing local flood information and explained how high flood waters need to be to reach individual properties, where to find flood information and how to prepare a flood plan.
"We encourage the Rochester community, and all of residents across our shire to keep up-to-date with flood warnings as issued by the Bureau of Meteorology as we continue to experience high rainfall.
"The SES is the lead agency for flood events and council will continue to work closely with them and is ready to support them if, and when, called upon.
"Things can change quickly and we ask the community to be patient and be 'flood-aware and be prepared'."
