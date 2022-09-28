Bendigo Advertiser
Heavy rain leads to dramatic jump in central Victoria water storage levels

Updated September 28 2022 - 9:06am, first published 8:00am
Lake Eppalock surges past 97 per cent capacity

Central Victoria remains on alert for more flooding, with a minor flood warning in place for Charlton on the Avoca River, and also for the Loddon River, while Lake Eppalock has surged to more than 97 per cent of its capacity following heavy rains overnight Tuesday.

