Lake Eppalock surges past 97 per cent capacity

Central Victoria remains on alert for more flooding, with a minor flood warning in place for Charlton on the Avoca River, and also for the Loddon River, while Lake Eppalock has surged to more than 97 per cent of its capacity following heavy rains overnight Tuesday.
Bendigo received more than 40mm in the downpour, making it the wettest day in more than a year.
The storage was less than 30 centimetres from spilling late on Wednesday afternoon.
State Emergency Services volunteers responded to three calls in less than 12 hours about vehicles trapped in floodwaters across central Victoria in the past 24 hours.
Bendigo unit members responded to an incident at Axe Creek involving a single driver stuck in floodwater at 10.30pm on Tuesday night as a severe rainstorm swept across the region.
VICSES members from Marong were involved in a rescue at Raywood, involving a driver and five children, just after 9am on Wednesday morning, while Wedderburn unit members responded to another incident at Wedderburn involving a driver and four passengers trapped in floodwater at 9.25am.
The lucky escapes have prompted a reminder that driving on flooded roads is dangerous, and that a small vehicle can float away in as little as 15cm of floodwater.
Driving a motor vehicle into floodwater is the single biggest cause of flood deaths during Australian floods.
Goulburn Murray Water advises Laanecoorie Reservoir is also spilling, with renewed river level rises expected downstream with the arrival of upstream floodwaters.
