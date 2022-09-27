UPDATE, 2pm: Residents across central Victoria are in for a wet few days as forecasts predict significant rainfall in the region.
Widespread showers and storms, tending to rain about the ranges and central parts, are expected across the state on Tuesday.
Catchments in the Flood Watch area - including the Loddon River - are wet as a result of the recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some catchments.
Showers and areas of rain were recorded in the 24 hours up to 9am Tuesday, generally two to 10mm recorded with falls of 10 to 20mm about the ranges and southwestern parts, with isolated falls of 20 to 40mm.
During Tuesday, rainfall totals of five to 15mm are forecast for western and central parts of the state and 10 to 20mm are forecast in the North East of the state.
EARLIER: A wet few days across central Victoria could send river levels up again, weather experts warn.
Residents along the Loddon, Avoca and Murray rivers are being urged to continue their vigilance as the State Emergency Service issues yet another flood warning.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), rainfall totals of up to 10mm were recorded across the Loddon River catchment in the 24 hours leading to 9am on Tuesday.
Rainfall totals of between five and 15mm are forecast for the remainder of Tuesday into Wednesday.
Goulburn Murray Water advised the Laanecoorie Reservoir was spilling and renewed river level rises were expected at downstream with the forecast rainfall and the arrival of upstream flows.
Further east, a minor flood warning was issued to townships along the Avoca River on Monday afternoon.
BOM forecast rainfall totals of between 10 and 30mm for western and central parts of the state overnight Monday and during Tuesday, with isolated higher totals up to 50mm possible.
River rises and areas of minor flooding may develop in the western and central parts from Tuesday evening and in the North East and Gippsland from Wednesday.
The Murray River to the north of the state wasn't looking any better.
Warnings were issued to Barham residents as moderate flooding was expected in those parts.
The State Emergency Service said the Murray River at Torrumbarry Weir would likely to remain above the minor flood level (7.30 m) into the first week of October.
It also said water at Barham may reach around 6.00 metres around Wednesday, with moderate flooding possible.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
