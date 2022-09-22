Kangaroo Flat swimmers elated by short course season success

A dedicated team of junior Kangaroo Flat swimmers have been hard at work in the pool during recent months at a series of elite-level competitions.
Competing as part of the Melbourne Swimming Club at some events, but based in Kangaroo Flat, the team struck gold at several short course championships against both metropolitan and regional swimmers.
The Matt Kearns-coached squad set the pace at several events and as an overall team have shown strong development ahead of the upcoming long course season.
"For many, it was their first time competing at a short course championship event," he said
"I've only been coaching them since around early April this year and even during that time frame they've all shown very strong progression.
"There were still plenty of challenges along the way, such as overcoming illness, but we got there in the end.
"With all of these recent results we've definitely had a good start and warm up ahead of the long course season.
Kearns praised the squad for always demonstrating camaraderie and positive sportsmanship as representatives of their clubs.
The focus is solely on performing well at the team's next major tournament, the Country Long Course Championships.
The competition will be hosted by regional Victorian city Wangaratta from January 21-23.
Ovens and Murray District Swimming Association president Brendon Shiels was thrilled to host the championships.
"We are incredibly excited to have been awarded the Victorian Country Long Course Swimming Championships in Wangaratta for 2023 and look forward to showcasing all our Ovens and Murray District has to offer," he said.
