Belinda Bailey prepares to ride in career-first UCI World Road Championships

Bendigo District Cycling Club's Belinda Bailey is days away from competing for the coveted rainbow jersey at the biggest event of her career.
The 17-year-old is heading north to Wollongong for the 2022 UCI World Road Championships where she will race in the junior women's road event.
On the back of a strong season in the National Road Series, a win at the Oceania Continental Championships and strong performances in Europe, Bailey was elated to be named on the Australian junior women's team earlier in the year.
"It's all been pretty exciting," she said.
"It was a surreal feeling when I found out that I'd been selected to represent Australia at worlds, especially as I am a first-year under-19 rider."
Fellow Australian team-mates are Talia Appleton (Carnegie Caulfield), Isabelle Carnes (Balmoral), Bronte Stewart (Tolland) and Lucinda Stewart (Carnie Caulfield).
UCI World Road Championships are an annual road cycling racing event where riders represent their nations, with the winner of each event awarded the prestigious rainbow jersey.
Throughout this year's tournament riders will compete in several different divisions within time trial, relay and road race events.
Bailey's event, the junior women's road race, will be held on September 24.
Riders will tackle four laps, 67.2km in total distance, throughout the Wollongong CBD which includes 1km of elevation.
The Wollongong area is not new to Bailey as she has family connections to the NSW coastal city and has attended several training camps there.
Looking ahead to her time in Wollongong, Bailey can't wait to soak up the experience of competing at world championships.
"It's not something I really have expectations for as I know the scale of it all is going to be massive," she said.
"This is my first year out of being a junior and I am sure riding against people such as the reigning world champion Zoe Backstedt (GBR) is going to be a great experience.
"My overall aim this year is to do my best and try my hardest to finish within the main bunch."
After her time in Wollongong, Bailey is planning to continue with more cycling endeavours.
She has just finished Year 12 and has aspirations to continue competing as well as travelling overseas to the United States or Europe.
Prior to this week, five junior Bendigo riders were also in action at Wollongong for the 2022 Junior Road National Championships.
A highlight was Lucy Hall came sprinting home during the road championship race to secure third place on the podium.
Hall, who was racing in the AusCycling U17 Women's 53km Road Race Championship dug deep to cross the line in third to win bronze (1:32:40).
In total BDCC had five riders in action at junior road nationals which included Hall, Lilyth Jones, Milana Freer, Madeleine Douglas, and Chase Hadden.
Also in action at the same time as the juniors were the masters races, with BDCC rider Sheridan Hall securing silver in the women's time trial (27:14.28).
