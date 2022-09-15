Bendigo East swimmers bring home medals, personal bests smashed

Bendigo East Swimming Club athletes recently wrapped up the 2022 Bendigo Hawks Winter Series third round with impressive results.
Held two weeks ago at Kangaroo Flat's Gurri Wanyarra, swimmers from across the state were in action, including more than 30 BESC members.
Up against competitors from as far as Mount Gambier, Ringwood and the Yarra Valley, it was a challenging day in the pool.
However, BESC athletes put on top performances which saw 31 personal bests smashed, 21 gold medals, 13 silver and 11 bronze secured.
One highlight for the club was James Davenport, 8, taking out four gold medals in the 50m butterfly, breast stroke, freestyle and backstroke.
The medal-haul also saw him win overall first place within the U8 boys.
Last weekend the club also had members entered at a long-course competition hosted by the Ballarat Swimming Club.
Lauren Davenport locked in two gold, one silver and bronze.
James Davenport secured four silver, and Milanke Haasbroek took three silver and one bronze.
Andean Haasbroek and Audrey Hogan both beat a personal best by six seconds.
Meanwhile, two of the club's swimmers Gus and Henry have been learning from the best as part of being selected for the state's junior talent squad. At a recent session they learned about the importance of activation and physiotherapy from gold medallist Michael Klim.
