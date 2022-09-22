Iowane Ratawake honoured with Fighting Miners Dyett Medal

A chance meeting nearly two years ago at a bus stop is how it all started for Fighting Miner Iowane Ratawake.
At the time he'd only been in Bendigo for around a year after moving to Australia from his native Fiji.
One day he was waiting for a bus in Kangaroo Flat when he struck up a conversation with another passenger.
The topic of rugby quickly became the focus of the discussion and the next thing he knew he was on his way to his first training sessions with the Miners.
Since then he has played an integral role as the number seven, with his efforts this season earning him the club's highest honour - the Ian Dyett medal.
"Back at home it was the game I loved the most and I enjoy playing here in Bendigo too," he said.
"It was a hard year for us this season, but I appreciate all of the team's efforts."
In addition to the Dyett Medal, he also took home the Sonny Bates medal for highest points (92) and the Sione Uhi medal as top try scorer (18).
Runner-up to Ratawake in the Dyett medal count was first-year player number eight Matt Situlia.
Dyett Medal - Iowane Ratawake - Best
Cahill Trophy - Matt Situlia - Runner-Up Best
Ward Trophy - David McDonald - Player's Player
The Advertiser Trophy - Mark Gudge - Most Consistent
Ihaka Trophy - Usaia Duguci - Best New
Alan Newton Trophy - Marnie Gudge - Best Clubman
Sione Uhi Medal - Iowane Ratawake - Most Tries
Sonny Bates Medal - Iowane Ratawake - Most Points
Most Improved - Jakeb Sheahan
