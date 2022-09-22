Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo parks manager Chris Mitchell says controlling all Victorian weeds is impossible

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 22 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:15am
Blackberries are one of the most commonly found weeds in Victoria, with similar invasive species the target of government funding for removal. Picture by Pixabay

Weeds can be environmentally and agriculturally disastrous and while the government are funding a response, experts say it's "a drop in the ocean" compared to what is needed.

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

