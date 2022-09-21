A central Victorian organisation has pledged to do its part to help ease the pressure on animals and their shelters.
To get as many animals as possible out of shelters, Bendigo Animal Relief Centre (BARC) has joined other animal welfare organisations across the state for Mission Adoptable, a pet adoption promotion aiming to find homes for Victoria's animals in need.
Increased pressures on animal welfare groups including fewer reclaims on lost pets, rising costs and a reduction in adoption applications, means higher numbers of animals need new homes.
"BARC is pleased to be part of Mission Adoptable and looks forward to seeing many animals in need of a home being matched to their new owners," manager Fra Atyeo said.
"The campaign is a great initiative that backs BARC's own vision and values relating to responsible pet ownership."
Running from October 1 to 9, these groups will work to ensure people adopt to help ease the pressure and to make way for more animals in need.
"RSPCA's shelters are currently operating close to capacity due to a number of factors that are impacting our ability to move animals into forever homes, and we are calling on the community for help," RSPCA Victoria rehabilitations and adoption manager Rupert Baker said.
"By joining forces with likeminded organisations, we hope our message to encourage adoptions will be heard, resulting in more animals in happy homes and more space for the animals that will come into our care in the coming months.
Organisers say aside from giving an animal a new chance at a happy life, there are many benefits associated with adopting a pet.
Research shows pets make people physically and psychologically healthier by encouraging exercise, enhancing social connectedness and providing companionship.
Animals adopted from animal welfare organisations are behaviour checked, microchipped, vaccinated and desexed.
Potential adopters are matched with pets based on a set of criteria including lifestyle suitability, and physical requirements.
For those who are not in a position to take a new pet into their home, foster caring is an integral part of caring for Victorian animals in need and anyone interested is encouraged to contact the organisations participating in the Mission Adoptable promotion to seek additional information.
For promotional offerings from each of the organisations participating in Mission Adoptable visit missionadoptable.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
