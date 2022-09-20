Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Most livestock thefts are going unsolved

By Adrian Black
Updated September 20 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are urging farmers to be vigilant as five in every six livestock thefts go unsolved. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

More than 85 per cent of livestock thefts are going unresolved in Victoria despite a drop in crime across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.