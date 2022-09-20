With motorcycle fatalities on track to exceed the highest number recorded in the last five years, police are urging road users to take care this AFL Grand Final long weekend.
As part of a state-wide operation, Bendigo police will be targeting speeding, drink drivers, drug drivers, and distracted drivers. They will also be more prominent on high-risk rural roads and highways.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Sergeant Mick McCrann said the role of police this weekend was to reduce road trauma by being visible.
"Because of the high volume of traffic (across the weekend) we tend to get more injury - and serious injury - collisions," he said.
"Plan your trip, watch your fatigue, ensure your vehicle's roadworthy, avoid the consumption of alcohol and try to be a bit more patient on the roads."
Sergeant McCran said road users need to pay attention, even if the road is familiar to them.
At this time of year there is also a risk the road has flooded, he said.
As of September 19 there have been 38 fatalities recorded across Victoria, trending well above the five-year average of 27.
And motorcycle fatalities are shaping up pretty similarly. Currently the rate of motorcycle-related deaths is on track to exceed the five year high of 44 in 2019.
"October to December is one of our most at risk periods," Sergeant McCran said.
Speed has been a factor in at least 20 motorcyclist fatalities this year, with half of the deceased riders under the age of 35.
"We're targeting those speeding riders because speeding continues to be a significant factor," Sergeant McCran said
"We're appealing to motorcyclists to take care."
Sergeant McCran said police encourage riders to ride on defined tracks, ride to their ability, wearing appropriate riding gear, not going alone, and letting people know where they're going and having an emergency plan in place.
Across the state, sadly 178 lives have been lost in total this year - 21 more than in 2021 (157) and trending well above the five-year average of 166.
Operation Scoreboard will coincide with the National Day of Mourning public holiday on September, 22 which honours her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's life and service.
"More motorcycles on Victorian roads has led to an increase in motorcycle trauma in 2022, and alarmingly we are on track to exceed the most motorcycle deaths recorded in the last five years," Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said.
"During Operation Scoreboard, police will be keeping a close eye out for motorcyclists engaging in risky behaviour, particularly speeding which has contributed to more than half of rider deaths this year.
"We will also be conducting extensive alcohol and drug testing as Victorians enjoy Grand Final football in Melbourne after a two-year hiatus."
Police will use automatic number plate recognition technology to detect unauthorised motorists, with almost half of deceased motorcyclists either unlicensed, suspended or disqualified from riding a motorcycle.
Operation Scoreboard will run state-wide from 12.01am Wednesday, September 21 to 11.59pm Sunday, September 25.
"Please take extra care as you travel across the state over the weekend - we've seen far too many tragic, yet completely avoidable fatal collisions this year," Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said.
