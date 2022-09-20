THE STATE'S planning tribunal has rejected a local councillor's appeal against his shire's decision to block a development.
Cr Gary McClure was part of a group that took Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal over a nixed 10-lot plan for 65 Diamond Gully Road, Muckleford.
VCAT has now agreed the council was right to block the planning permit.
A spokesperson for the McClure family on Tuesday said VCAT's decision was "disappointing".
Multiple McClure family members had worked on the proposal and will now take some time to assess options for the land's future, the spokesperson said.
VCAT's decision is expected to end a matter brought to a head last April, when councillors voted to oppose the development over proposed lot sizes, the removal of native vegetation and other planning matters.
A member of the public had also opposed the subdivision, saying it was a conflict of interest because Cr McClure owned the land.
Councillors are not barred from asking for planning permits, shire officers said ahead of the April vote.
They had approached lawyers who said no councillor apart from Cr McClure had a conflict of interest.
Cr McClure left the council chamber during both discussions and the vote that followed.
Developers revised the 10-lot division down to nine before the VCAT hearing.
No changes have satisfied the planning umpire.
Senior VCAT member Margaret Baird has now knocked the appeal back on multiple grounds including the narrowness of some proposed lots.
She said homes could end up being too close together for land in an area zoned for rural living.
That said, Ms Baird did not accept the council's argument that lots should have been at least two hectares in size.
"It is not the role of this review proceeding to suggest what any revised permit application should comprise," Ms Baird said.
Other concerns included plans to offset so much vegetation loss in an area where the council wanted to protect native wildlife.
Ms Baird did not believe developers had struck the right balance between protecting vegetation and building low density homes in the rural zone.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
