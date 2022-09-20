IN an unusual and unprecedented sight, a truck's trailer began to dangerously tilt and almost fall over in a Bendigo suburb today, prompting police to be called for help.
Around 11:15am Tuesday morning, a truck's trailer, parked on Breen Street in Bendigo, began to topple when the ground underneath shifted.
Luckily, the quick-thinking truck driver used his prime mover to secure the trailer while waiting for police.
Bendigo Highway Patrol officers worked with heavy haulage to right the trailer while maintaining the traffic flow in the busy industrial area.
Police remind the public to consider their environment, particularly with recent heavy rain, when leaving the bitumen surface.
More to come.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.