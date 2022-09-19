Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Developers unveil Marong supermarket, shopping hub plans for High St, Adams St intersection

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Tom O'Callaghan

DEVELOPERS want to build a shopping hub at Marong's most prominent intersection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.