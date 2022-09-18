UPDATE 2.58PM: The watch and act flood watch warning for the Loddon Region has been reissued to residents on Monday afternoon.
The State Emergency Service is urging residents to move to higher ground as flooding continues throughout the day.
More information is expected at 4pm if the situation does not change.
EARLIER: Those who live near Loddon River Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir are being urged to take immediate action and evacuate to higher ground after a moderate flooding warning was issued in the early hours of Monday.
The warning was issued by the State Emergency Service and includes Dunolly, Maldon and Inglewood and surrounds.
At the time the flood warning was issued, the Loddon River/Laanecoorie was at 2.99 metres and rising.
It estimated it would reach 3.3 metres by Monday afternoon.
"Goulburn Murray Water advise that Laanecoorie Reservoir is spilling and that the situation is being monitored," the warning said.
"Act now - take actions immediately to protect your life and property, and move to higher ground."
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Impacts in your area:
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
The next update is expected by 4pm or if the situation changes.
