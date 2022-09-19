INVESTIGATORS are zeroing in on the way people use a level crossing at Goornong where a train and truck crashed last July.
The force of the impact derailed the train and seriously injured the truck driver about 8am on July 13.
Investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) have now detailed key facts based on the early evidence it has collected.
Their report contains no analysis or findings but does lay out details gleaned from evidence and interviews with people involved.
"[It] has been prepared to provide timely information to the industry and public," investigators wrote.
It also sheds light on V/Line's arrangements with nearby property owners to use the crossing and notes that the investigation is turning to the way people use it.
The crossing at the intersection of the Midland Highway and Railway Road is not open to the general public.
Nearby property owners signed a deal with V/Line in 2013 to use it under certain conditions.
They have keys that can unlock the gates.
The crossing has "give way" signs and a phone number that people can call to get information before they drive across with livestock or heavy machinery.
Investigators are now undertaking a more detailed probe into the crossing's configuration and the way people use it. They are also focusing on the truck and train's operations.
"Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate and timely safety action can be taken," they said in their report.
Investigators have also given a more detailed account of the moments before the crash.
They say the truck driver was working for a local transport company contracted to load and transport a farmer's hay to Mansfield.
"Arriving at the level crossing, they found the gates open, and proceeded onto the crossing," the investigators said.
The train driver saw the truck turning off the Midland Highway towards the crossing.
"With the train travelling at about 70 km/h, the train driver sounded the horn and expected the truck to stop," investigators said.
"When it did not, the train driver made an emergency brake application and was in the process of turning their seat away, when the train impacted the truck.
"The impact resulted in the derailment of both bogies on the leading car of the train. The lead rail car and the track infrastructure were extensively damaged."
IN THE NEWS
The truck and its trailer were split into two.
The train driver had minor injuries.
Neither the conductor or 40 passengers were injured.
The truck driver was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Ambulance Victoria said.
Police and V/Line launched their own probes into the crash in the hours after it happened.
The ATSB expects to make a more detailed set of conclusions when it finishes its investigation.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.