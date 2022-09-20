CELEBRATE regional produce and vineyards with the Heathcote Wine and Food Festival.
The much loved festival will be making it's 2022 debut after a three year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2.
Heathcote will open up 41 of it's wine producers doors to communities for tastings, sales of new release wines and rare museum vintages.
Crowds are expected to reach close to 4000 across the two days.
We decided to take a look back at the event from the years 2005 - 2018 in our mega gallery below.
This years event will also feature lawn games and children's entertainment.
Tickets and further information is available here.
