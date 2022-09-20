Opals captain Madgen proud to don Indigenous-designed world cup uniform

Australian Opals have unveiled their Indigenous-designed uniforms ahead of this week's FIBA Women's World Cup in Sydney.
The uniforms were designed by artist Daniel O'Shane, who has a strong connection with his Aboriginal and Eastern Torres Strait Islander heritage.
"This print exhibits the values and pillars that we share and strive to uphold as a people, nation and team," O'Shane said.
"These values are represented by the five reefs that cross through the centre and pertains to our connection to land and strong sense of culture, the importance of family and community, our resilience to push through and get back up, humility and attitude of team over self, the journey and acceptance of hard work with no end and acknowledgment of together we are stronger."
RELATED
Opals captain and 2022 Bendigo Braves women's MVP Tess Madgen said the entire squad would wear the uniform with pride.
"Let's wear these uniforms with pride and go out there and make an incredible statement to the world," Madgen said.
Also in action this week is Bendigo Spirit's Anneli Maley who will play a key role with the Opals when they hit the court on Thursday for their first match of the world cup against France on Thursday night at 8.30pm AEST.
The following day they will then host Mali at 8.30pm.
Australia is in group B which includes Japan, Mali, France, Canada and Serbia.
The women's world cup will see 12 of the best basketball nations descend on Sydney's Olympic Park starting September 22-October 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.