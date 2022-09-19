Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Man faces the Bendigo County Court for his problematic and unexplained behaviour

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: File

A MAN'S problematic and bizarre offending has raised many questions in a Bendigo County Court appeal, leaving his own lawyer and the judge stumped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.