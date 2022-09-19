A MAN'S problematic and bizarre offending has raised many questions in a Bendigo County Court appeal, leaving his own lawyer and the judge stumped.
The offender, who for legal reasons cannot be named, was appealing his 12-month prison sentence for making threats to kill, unlawful assault, and threatening to destroy property.
"Bit of ice use, bit of alcohol, bit of grief over father," his defence lawyer, Richard Revill, said.
The court heard the offender's father died about a year ago causing "anguish and grief", which re-activated his ice and alcohol use, and potentially set him off.
In October 2019, the man was woken up at his home, which made him angry. He assaulted his partner and child as they tried to leave, called his partner names, threatened to kill her, "snap" the dog's neck and burn the house down with them all in it, which made his daughter fearful.
The mother and child left the property and reported the incident to police and were given a family violence safety notice.
The incident left the partner sore, and the child bruised, the court was told.
The offender pleaded guilty in the magistrates court and was sentenced to 12 months' jail with a non-parole period of six months.
Mr Revill said it was a "bad start" to the morning for his client.
Judge Blair asked 'why?'. "Seems like an incredible over-reaction," she said.
Judge Blair said the offender had a pretty consistent history of "a lot of threatening behaviour."
She said with a history like his, something was going on and wanted to know why his behaviour manifested the way it did.
Mr Revill said the loss of his client's father certainly affected him and re-activated his alcohol and ice use.
He said there was no doubt his client had a "problematic prior history," but would be willing to go on a community corrections order and get treatment.
Mr Revill said his client had pleaded guilty, saving the victims and police "a lot of trouble," which showed responsibility.
"I can't say much else," he said.
The appellant, who appeared via videolink, said he was not happy about his actions and was sorry.
"You really lost your cool. You went right off," Judge Blair said.
The judge ordered the offender to be assessed by corrections and Forensicare before handing down her judgement on the appeal.
"I'd like some more information before I make a decision," Judge Blair said.
The appeal was adjourned to to November 16, 2022 in the Melbourne County Court.
The appellant remains in custody.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.