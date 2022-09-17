WHEN tasked with putting together a pantomime, Conor Cunningham couldn't find anything that suited him - so he wrote his own.
Cunningham has adapted Treasure Island into a traditional pantomime for the Bendigo Theatre Company and will present the show in January.
"It's one of the ones that has not really been done too much," he said. "Pantomimes traditionally are fairy tales or fables of some sort. But Treasure Island - with the pirate tales - really lends itself to a great panto.
"I looked at a few scripts and nothing jumped out of the page at me. So I just wrote my own. It's got the typical ingredients of a panto.
Read more:
"The last panto we did was in 2020. I was going to do this in 2021, then it was going to be 2022 but coronavirus got in the way. So I only finished maybe four or five weeks ago."
Before he can direct Treasure Island in January, Cunningham needs to recruit a cast and crew of pirates.
He has already been joined by Emily Holmes as musical director and Leonie Ferguson as choreographer as well as a hardy production crew or experience theatre makers.
"It's a cast of 35 with 12 leads and the remainder ensemble members," he said. "The ensemble could be the busiest roles in the show because they're going to be villagers, pirates, ship's crew and customers in the tavern. They're just gonna be there all the time.
"The characters are directly taken from Robert Louis Stevenson's novel of Treasure Island but with a couple of extras.
"We have the Dame, who will be Jim's mother, who joins the voyage and will be traditionally played by a male in drag. She's probably the biggest role actually.
"Jim Hawkins the principal boy character will be played by a girl as per panto tradition. Then all the other characters are the same."
Auditions for BTC's Treasure Island will be held between September 30 and October 2.
"There is a view to starting the first rehearsal on October 9 and the show then running from January 19 to 29," Cunningham said.
"Pantomimes are a very fun way to start out in theatre. It's all overacting. If you can hold a tune or follow a choreographed dance move come along and give it a crack."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.