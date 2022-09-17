A regional women's health service for Northwest Victoria is asking locals to do their part and protect people from gender-based violence.
Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM) is encouraging the community to become an Active Bystander.
The organisation provides training that recognises the significant impact people can have when they challenge attitudes, beliefs and behaviours that sustain gender-based violence.
Workshop participants gain an understanding of the link between gender inequality and violence against women and learn about the importance of leadership in promoting gender equality.
"Ending violence against women is everybody's business," WHLM Health promotion manager Belinda Buck said.
"We all have a responsibility to call out the gendered drivers of violence everywhere, including in media and politics, online, in our homes and workplaces, in our relationships, on the street, in our schools, TAFEs and universities, and in our faith settings."
Bystander action at any time is important because doing nothing supports and encourages sexist and disrespectful behaviour and attitudes.
Examples include telling someone their comments are not appropriate, speaking up when someone is behaving inappropriately to another person, or calling out the inappropriateness of making a sexist joke or remark.
OTHER STORIES:
Being an active bystander can be as simple as using body language - a pointed stare or head shake, or just supporting another person who is calling out sexism.
"Everyone deserves to be able to participate in community and family life without fear of gendered harassment, violence, or abuse," Ms Buck said.
"By calling it out we can all start to make a difference in challenging the attitudes and behaviours that drive gendered violence."
WHLM host a range of training packages that promote gender equality and the primary prevention of violence against women.
To find out more about training provided by WHLM visit its website at whlm.org.au
If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence, please contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.