Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-Operative's new early years centre is on track to be completed next year. Open to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous families, the new building will have 99 places for three and four-year-olds ready to take their next steps in life. BDAC chief executive Raylene Harradine said the plans for the new centre began back in the early 2000s. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Health administers more than 180K COVID vaccines in 12 months of roll out "Originally when BDAC was established, it was to provide services and at that time the board had a vision around what they wanted to do," she said. "In 2007 we as an organisation looked at having not just a medical clinic and family services, but a kinder as well so we could operate a three and four-year-old kinder and a bit of playgroup as well. "We wanted to work with the families well and truly before they hit the education system because we will have better outcomes if we work with them early. "We wanted them to have a place where they could learn with that cultural lense right across it." OTHER STORIES: Ms Harradine said the curriculum for the children had been developed in consultation with Traditional Owner Group Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation and Weenthunga Health Network and will involve local language, song, dance, and local stories. "We don't want this to be a building with some cultural artwork on the walls, we want the children to have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this rich history and take it with them through life," she said. "We want to have them cooking, sitting and learning in our specially designed spaces inside and outside and so much more." While COVID-19 had impacted the construction phase, the team is really looking forward to opening the doors to children in 2023. For expressions of Interest in next year's program, contact the BDAC main reception by calling 5442 4947.

