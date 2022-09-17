It may be a wet, wild and windy in Bendigo today but that hasn't kept the crowd out of the QEO on grand final day.
With plenty going on between the football field and the netball courts our photographers Darren Howe and Noni Hyett won't be braving the cold alone.
If you're keen to keep up with the latest and breaking from the day check out our live blog here, on the app or on our social media @bendigoadvertiser.
Be sure to check this story throughout the afternoon, as we will be adding more photos.
If you want to share your own pics email them to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or tag us @bendigoadvertiser.
