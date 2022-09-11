VICTORIA'S government has signed off on a plan to transform Maiden Gully farmland into a new space for people to gather.
The 1.9 hectares of land at 244 Edwards Road is the latest to be rezoned for residential development on the western edge of Maiden Gully.
Advertisement
The council sent the latest rezoning request to the minister in May.
It wants the parcel of land to become the social hub for thousands of people with recreational facilities and a restaurant overlooking a new lake.
Developers have told the council the area could one day include things like a gym, medical centre and childcare.
Maiden Gully's population is expected to double to more than 11,000 by 2036 and councillors wanted to make sure those new areas had employment and recreation.
"Or else they just become dormitory suburbs with no heart, no soul, no nothing," Cr Rod Fyffe said back in May.
The land does sit in an area prone to bushfires but council officers have previously said it is in the centre of a wider development area, and therefore at a lower risk.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.