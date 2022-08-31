Residents have been eagerly watching as water barrels through a usually-low reservoir, over its spillway and into the river below.
And while it may take a bit more rain to top the flood of 2011, Laanecoorie locals will keep a close eye on the weather forecasts and water levels in the next week.
New resident Judy MacDonald was walking her dogs along the bank of the Loddon River on Wednesday morning and said the water level had risen in the short time she has been there.
She said it was an eye-opening experience to see so much water in the area.
"When we decided to move here in March from Geelong, we did a lot of research into the area because we knew we would be living near a river," she said.
"I took my dogs for a walk about nine days ago and the water in the reservoir was barely near the top and the river was low.
"It's amazing what a bit of rain can do."
After substantial rain at the beginning of the week, VicEmergency issued a minor flood warning for the Loddon River downstream of Laanecoorie Reservoir and downstream of Loddon Weir.
As of Wednesday morning, the river downstream of Laanecoorie remained at 2.05 metres, well above the minor flood level of 1.50 metres and was expected to sit steadily at that level for at least the next few days.
Downstream of Loddon Weir was sitting at 3.79 metres, above the 3.30 metre minor flood level.
VicEmergency said flooding was not expected to extend downstream to Kerang.
Laanecoorie Lakeside Park owner Paula Jones said it had been a number of years since the spillway had overflowed.
"It's good to see things aren't dry at the moment, I'm just hoping it's filled all our water tanks," she said.
"It doesn't really affect us here at the park, it's just a sight to see all that foam going upstream.
"We just hope there's water now and a wet spring will mean there's plenty of water for the skiers and lake goers in summer."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
