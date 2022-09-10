Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Flood warnings for Avoca and Loddon rivers to remain through to Sunday

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 10 2022 - 5:29am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water flowing at Laanecoorie. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

2pm

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.