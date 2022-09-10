2pm
THE LODDON River is expected to keep flooding into Sunday as communities near two other rivers are warned to remain alert.
Advertisement
Goulburn Murray Water says the Laanecoorie Reservoir is spilling and that it is monitoring the situation.
The river peaked at 2.4 metres on Saturday morning and is currently steady at 2.37 metres, with minor flooding.
The minor flooding continues from Laanecoorie to the Loddon Weir.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects water levels to remain above minor flood levels through out the rest of Saturday and into Sunday.
Minor flooding downstream of Loddon Weir is expected but should not reach as far as Kerang.
The flood area extends south to Maldon.
A separate warning exists for the Murray River and extends as far south as river systems near Elmore.
Spills for that part of the region have caused flooding, but that appears largely confined to the Murray River itself, at present.
11.45am
Authorities believe minor Charlton flood waters to peak during Sunday morning.
Newly issued advice for the Avoca River shows water levels are currently at 4.08 metres and rising with minor flooding in some areas.
River levels may peak near 4.40 metres on Sunday morning.
No significant flood water is expected for the rest of Saturday or into Sunday.
Earlier
A MINOR flood warning for Charlton is in effect this morning with updates for the Loddon River expected this afternoon.
The Avoca River to Charlton was at 3.91 metres early this morning and an update is expected at 1pm.
A separate minor flood warning remains in place for the Loddon River between Loddon River Laanecoorie and Loddon Weir.
Advertisement
A new update on that River is expected this afternoon.
The State Emergency Service says people should be prepared to act if their situation changes.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.