The family of Jack Charles has given permission for his image and name to be shared.
Tributes are flowing from across the Greater Bendigo community after the loss of Uncle Jack Charles on Tuesday.
DJAARA acting chief executive Cassandra Lewis said Uncle Jack would be remembered as "an extraordinary man who showed extraordinary grace, despite the trauma and injustices forced upon him."
"(He was) a man who generously shared his life, his stories of pain and joy for the benefit of others," she said.
"As a survivor of the stolen generation, Uncle Jack was the first Aboriginal Elder to tell his truth to the Yoorrook Justice Commission, paving the way for others and starting conversations across the country about truth, justice, and reconciliation for our mob.
"His legacy, generosity, and the positive impact he has had across the country will be felt for generations to come.
"We are all a little worse off for this loss, and our thoughts are with Uncle Jack's family and our community at this time of sorry business.
"We wish him good spirit as he travels to the Dream Time. We hope he is soaring with Bunjil."
The Healing Foundation also paid tribute to Uncle Jack.
"He was an Uncle to all, and worked alongside The Healing Foundation from the first day, ensuring messages of healing were shared with his beautiful storytelling and endearing charisma," board chair Steve Larkin said.
"He will be dearly missed."
Uncle Jack suffered a stroke and passed away at Royal Melbourne Hospital on Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.
The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man's career spanned decades.
Uncle Jack was one of the star performers in the April 2015 opening night of Ulumbarra Theatre, helping tell the story of the region's rich Indigenous heritage to the crowd.
It was the undoubted highlight of the night, so much so that in 2016, Uncle Jack did it all again.
The performance was repeated for local students in 2016, once again to a packed house, with more than 2000 students taking part in Reconciliation Week activities organised in conjunction with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation.
Uncle Jack also narrated the documentary film, Lake of Scars, which is centred on the efforts of people working to preserve scar trees around Lake Boort. The film premiered at the Sydney Film festival in February.
Uncle Jack's work included touring his one-man show Jack Charles v The Crown based on his life, ABC's Cleverman and Preppers and he also appeared on SBS's Who Do You Think You Are.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
