A vacant block of land in the Bendigo CBD is set to be developed into a medical office and apartments after selling for seven figures.
The Myers Street block sold for $1.175 million in July with plans for a medical office and 10 apartments submitted to the City of Greater Bendigo.
Plans for the development were lodged with council on September 2.
They show the ground floor would hold a medical office and parking, with the first and second floors each containing five apartments.
"The site has the potential to accommodate a development which makes a substantial, positive contribution to the future character of Myers Street and the Civic and Commercial Mixed Use precinct more generally," the submission reads.
The apartments vary between one, two and three bedrooms but designs on the first and second floors are identical.
Parking at the building would see 16 spaces included - 12 for the 10 apartments, two for the office space and one additional space.
An overview of the proposal shows the medical offices would be used for the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
The planning submission states the apartments would be "designed to ensure it can be funded under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) as Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) for eligible participants.
Eligible participants would include those who have "an extreme functional impairment or very high supporting needs".
"In this instance, the proposed dwellings are spacious in size and have been designed in an open-plan living arrangement with access to natural light and adaptable to future occupants' specific needs providing a high level of amenity and lifestyle choice for future occupants," the submission reads.
The plan references the Bendigo City Centre Plan, which was adopted in May, 2020, and stated vision for larger and more diverse residential populations in the CBD.
"To achieve this, it identifies a need for more mixed-use buildings being developed," the submission states.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
