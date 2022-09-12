Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Public holiday to mourn Queen begins costly four-day weekend for retailers

DC
By David Chapman
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:39am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Hotels Association executive member Ray Sharawara has called for government compensation for retailers for the public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A former Bendigo hotel publican has called on the federal government to provide financial compensation for businesses which operate over next week's 'super long weekend'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.