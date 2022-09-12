Bendigo Advertiser
Former Greater Bendigo director announced as new Campaspe Shire CEO

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:40am, first published 12:00am
New Campaspe Shire chief executive Pauline Gordon. Picture supplied

A former Greater Bendigo director says there will be "much to do" in her new role as chief executive officer at a northern Victorian council.

