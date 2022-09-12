A former Greater Bendigo director says there will be "much to do" in her new role as chief executive officer at a northern Victorian council.
Campaspe Shire has announced the appointment of Pauline Gordon as its chief executive following an extensive recruitment process.
Mayor Chrissy Weller said council was "very delighted" to confirm the appointment for the highly sought after position and looked forward to working with Ms Gordon.
"Pauline brings a wealth of experience from working across a number of regional and rural communities, including the Loddon-Campaspe region for nearly 20 years," she said.
"Ms Gordon has an extensive background in applied social science and a particular passion for community and cultural development and engagement, economic development and tourism.
"She brings to our organisation more than 25 years local government leadership experience gained in a variety of senior roles in Victorian and Queensland councils."
Ms Gordon takes over from Tim Tamlin who was acting chief executive officer at Campaspe Shire following the departure of chief executive officer Declan Moore in early May.
Mr Moore was appointed Campaspe Shire chief executive officer in 2019 on a four-year contract but council agreed to an early separation of its contract with the CEO earlier this year.
Ms Gordon is currently working at the Mornington Peninsula Shire in the role of community strengthening director and has worked in directorship roles with the City of Greater Bendigo, Nillumbik Shire Council, Gympie Regional Council and Sunshine Coast Council.
While serving as acting chief executive on many occasions, the appointment at Campaspe Shire will be her first permanent tenure as chief executive officer.
"I am honoured and humbled by the appointment," Ms Gordon said.
OTHER STORIES
"I am looking forward to working with councillors, staff and the wider community to get on with the task of re-energising communities as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There is much to do, including understanding the diversity across the shire, and what makes each township and the people within it unique.
"One task requiring attention will be the recruitment of key executive vacancies, and I'll be looking for a team that will excel in building the capacity of the community.
"I am confident that in working as a team and building on existing networks we can foster meaningful change and further unlock the enormous potential the shire has."
Ms Gordon has been appointed to the position for the next four years. She will take up her new role at Campaspe Shire in late October.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.