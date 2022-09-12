A new guide for Catholic schools on gender and sex identity has advised avoiding terms such as transgender and cisgender.
The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference has released a guide to support schools in responding to the individual social and pastoral needs of students, outlining a Catholic view of gender and sex.
The guide recommended using the terms "gender dysphoria" or "gender incongruence" when referring to students rather than using the term "transgender".
READ MORE:
The guide also recommended avoiding the term cisgender, where one's assigned gender and sex align, arguing "it reflects a misunderstanding of the significance of biological sex".
Chief executive of Catholic Education Sandhurst Paul Desmond said Created and Loved: A Guide for Catholic Schools on Identity and Gender outlined a pastoral approach shaped by the "theological, medical and legislative context in which all Catholic schools operate".
"The Bishops of Australia consulted widely over many months with specialists in education, including principals and teachers, sought advice from parents with children facing various gender questions, heard from bioethicists and other experts in the field, and from the international Church community," he said.
"Catholic school communities already respond professionally and pastorally to students' needs in this area, and the guide will offer further advice that draws on theological, psychological, medical and legislative knowledge in a holistic way.
"Catholic Schools within the Diocese of Sandhurst are committed to respecting the dignity of all, particularly the most vulnerable."
While not a theological document, the guide aims to help schools in best caring for students within the boundaries of the Catholic faith, while acknowledging that each school, and each governance authority, will have their own particular expression of the "mission common to all ministries within the life of the Church".
"Our schools support the needs of each individual based on their circumstances, respectful of the person and the wider school community of students and families," Mr Desmond said.
"We respond compassionately and sensitively to ensure that people of all faiths, genders, sexualities, abilities and cultures feel welcome and valued, regardless of what stage of the journey they happen to be on.
"Every person is unique and precious to God, and we are committed to providing support and understanding to each and every child in our care."
The guide will build on the engagement and formation that education authorities are undertaking as they develop practical local guidelines and will evolve and be reviewed in time.
While individual schools will implement the ideas as suits, the guide suggests that the use of "ideas, words and images that are in conflict with the generosity of the Christian vision" should be "respectfully avoided".
The Church holds that apart from rare cases of people born with a combination of both male and female biological characteristics, "every human being is born either biologically male or biologically female".
READ MORE:
Regarding gender identity, the Bishops also said that the rigid cultural stereotypes of masculinity and femininity are unfortunate and undesirable because they can create "unreasonable pressure on children to present or behave in particular ways".
The guide framed modern society as "typically viewing gender as a social construct and has widely adopted the belief that each person's innermost concept of themselves determines their gender identity", which is seen as divorced from the Church's view.
"These recent social changes in definition and language are in conflict with the Catholic understanding of Creation, in which every person is created good and is loved unconditionally as they are," the guide read.
"In the Christian vision, gender is distinct from but always related to a person's biological sex."
The guide did advise creating an all-gendered change room or private bathroom space that is not aligned to biological sex and increases access and safety options for vulnerable students.
The bishops also suggested offering flexibility with uniform expectations to cater to the diversity of the student body.
The bishops recommended that all school documentation is to record a student's biological sex at the point of enrolment, as well as noting the student's preferred name, identity and use of personal pronouns.
"A school records a student's sex, which cannot change," the guide reads.
"Their felt gender, which could change multiple times, might be noted on the school record but does not replace their sex.
"It is paramount that close attention is paid to providing access and participation for all students and ensuring environments are inclusive, safe, fair and free from discrimination.
"In single-sex competitive competition where students are over the age of 12 years, it may be lawful to exclude a student from a team where the strength, stamina or physique of competitors is relevant."
Schools are asked to refer to current Commonwealth guidelines when developing policy.
While the bishops said the term transgender could be used to describe persons who have "gender transitioned" in a medically, surgically or socially permanent way, they said it should not be used for children or adolescents of any age who are "testing" a new gender presentation.
The guide will not be binding in any immediate way, and some Catholic schools have already shown a difference in their understanding of the issues of gender and sex identity.
In 2021, a student at Melbourne Catholic boys' school Xavier College announced her transition to fellow students and was able to stay to complete her final year.
The school supported her decision with an email sent to members of the Xavier community by principal William Doherty and the school's Jesuit priest Father Chris Middleton.
"After an extensive period of personal discernment, specialist advice and counselling, we note that a Year 12 student has today announced to the Xavier community her identity as female," the email read.
"We affirm her in her decision."
"We will continue to welcome, care for and educate our female student in all ways.
"Jesus, of course, was the great includer, often challenging the norms of his time centred on the universal tenets of love and inclusion."
Other organisations such as Transcend Australia have produced guidelines for including gender diverse students with the aim of supporting, affirming and celebrating trans and gender diverse and non-binary children and their families.
The guidelines available at transcend.org.au/education/ outline that using incorrect pronouns, using a name an individual no longer uses or deadnaming, separating a class by gender, or forcing a non-binary child to use a gendered toilet can trigger distress, dysphoria and even self-harm.
The Transcend guidelines explain that "trans" is an umbrella term used to describe a person whose gender does not align to the gender assigned to them at birth.
"Assigned at birth is an important part of this definition, because many trans people feel that they have been made to live in a gender that does not fit with the gender they know themselves to be," the guidelines read.
"Their view is that their gender was assigned to them without anyone stopping to ask who they thought themselves to be."
The bishops' guidelines, Created and Loved may be accessed at bit.ly/CreatedandLoved
Anyone needing support can contact Rainbow Door on 1800 729 367 or by text on 0480 017 246, from 10am till 5pm everyday, or call QLife on 1800 184 527 or chat online at qlift.org.au from 3pm to midnight, everyday.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.