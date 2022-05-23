GREATER Bendigo councillors have voted to rezone land making way for a lakeside restaurant in Maiden Gully, among other businesses.
The council decided on Monday to send the changes to planning minister Richard Wynne for final considerations.
The 1.9 hectares of farmland could one day become the site of a restaurant, businesses and homes in a push to extend Maiden Gully west, council staff told elected officials before the vote.
Maiden Gully's population is expected to double to more than 11,000 by 2036 and the council has been steadily rezoning farmland around the land in question over the last decade.
Cr Rod Fyffe said it would be an area where people from 1000 future houses would be able to meet.
He said those residents needed employment and recreational facilities close by.
"Or else they just become dormitory suburbs with no heart, no soul, no nothing," he said.
