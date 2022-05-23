Bendigo Advertiser
Council

Bendigo council greenlights Maiden Gully lakeshore restaurant, business rezoning

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 24 2022 - 4:29am, first published May 23 2022 - 10:30am
PROPOSAL: An artist impression of plans that could come to fruition in Maiden Gully. Picture: SUPPLIED

GREATER Bendigo councillors have voted to rezone land making way for a lakeside restaurant in Maiden Gully, among other businesses.

