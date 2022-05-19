REZONING 1.9 hectares of farmland in Maiden Gully would pave the way for jobs and businesses in a rapidly growing suburb, City of Greater Bendigo staff have told councillors.
The changes would pave the way for a restaurant, shops and homes at the site, which is currently zoned for farming.
Advertisement
They have urged elected officials to give their tick of approval for the 1.9 hectares of land at 244 Edwards Road, on the western edge of the township.
The matter could then be sent to planning minister Richard Wynne for final considerations.
Maiden Gully's population is expected to double to 11,359 by 2036, according to demographers at consultancy group ID.
The council has been rezoning parcels of land for homes on the western edge of the township since 2016.
The changes could open the door to small businesses, a community hall and even shop-top apartments, as well as a restaurant offering alfresco dining overlooking a new lake.
Developers have told the council the area could one day include things like a gym, medical centre and childcare.
The land would become a "focal point" for the Maiden Gully community, they said.
The changes would have no impact on a nearby watercourse or the way storm water is managed, council staff say.
"The amendment will have limited effect on the environment as the activity centre location does not contain any sites of historical, aesthetic, scientific or cultural value," they said.
The land does sit in an area prone to bushfires but planning documents suggest the risk is in the centre of a wider development area, and therefore the lowest risk.
Maiden Gully development is taking place as Greater Bendigo grapples with an intense housing shortage.
Councillors are likely to discuss the problem on Monday night in a petition separate to the Maiden Gully rezoning bid.
Thirty-one people have petitioned the council to introduce new rules forcing developers to set aside social and affordable housing on new projects.
Advertisement
Councillors are expected to decide on a response, which could include writing to the planning minister urging state reforms.
The response could also include a commitment to raise the matter when councils gather in June for a meeting of the Municipal Association of Victoria.
The council is currently working with housing providers on plans to build new social housing, in line with a state government push grappling with ageing infrastructure.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.