3pm
PARAMEDICS have taken a woman aged in her 80s to a Ballarat hospital with lower body injuries after a crash in Carisbrook this morning.
She was transported in a stable condition.
The woman was one of four people paramedics assessed at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.
An ambulance took a woman aged in her 70s to Bendigo Hospital. She had minor injuries and was in a stable condition.
The same went for a woman aged in her 60s, who ended up at a Maryborough hospital.
Paramedics assessed a fourth person at the scene but did not need to transport them.
12.05pm
A WOMAN who spent 50 minutes in a crashed vehicle has been removed.
Emergency workers took her from the vehicle near Carisbrook moments ago.
The vehicle was one of two that crashed.
Paramedics plan to transport at least two of four patients to hospital.
Emergency crews remain on scene and people should be mindful of them when moving through the area.
Earlier
EMERGENCY crews are yet to remove a woman from a vehicle following a crash near Carisbrook.
An SES team is on scene at the corner of Tullaroop Road and Bucknall Street along with firefighters and those from other services.
Paramedics are assessing four people after being called to reports of a two car collision.
They are most concerned about a woman believed aged in her 80s who remains in the car.
She is understood not to be trapped, as such, but unlike others at the scene has not been able to leave vehicles of her own accord.
Paramedics are believed to be treating two women, one in her 60s and another in her 70s.
There is no indication of the age and gender of the fourth person receiving medical attention.
Paramedics currently believe they will end up transporting two people to hospital.
The other two are understood to have more minor injuries.
However, the situation is still unfolding.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 11.15 following multiple reports from members of the public of a crash.
More to come.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
