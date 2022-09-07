Bendigo Advertiser
Victorians warned against sourcing firewood illegally this spring

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:14am
File picture.

Those sourcing illegal firewood in central Victoria are starting to feel the heat as calls to protect the ever-declining number of threatened wildlife across the state grow.

