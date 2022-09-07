Those sourcing illegal firewood in central Victoria are starting to feel the heat as calls to protect the ever-declining number of threatened wildlife across the state grow.
Central Victorians are being urged to source their firewood responsibly this spring in an effort to protect the endangered bird species and different marsupials that rely on these areas for their survival.
Authorised rangers will be targeting anyone found sourcing their firewood illegally in state forests, parks and reserves and are able to fine those caught $790.
The maximum penalty for serious offences more than $9000 or a year in prison.
Rangers are also able to seize any equipment suspected of being linked to sourcing illegal firewood, including may also seize chainsaws, trailers and vehicles.
Parks Victoria enforcement and regulatory services manager Mark Breguet said sourcing firewood from the designated areas only was critical.
"National and State Parks are Victoria's most iconic natural areas, and the illegal removal of firewood causes impacts that last for generations," he said.
This call comes after six central Victorians wracked up fines of almost $5000 combined for illegal firewood collection and driving off-road.
From May to November 2021, 290 infringement notices for illegally removing firewood were issued across the state amounting in $84,278 worth of fines.
Kate Gavens, chief conservation regulator, said by sticking to designated firewood collection areas, Victorians can play an important part in protecting native species such as the brush-tailed phascogale, Gippsland's greater glider, and the critically endangered leadbeater's possum, which is found only in Victoria.
"This spring, we know Victorians will be gathering their firewood, but it's crucial that people follow the rules and don't damage the forest homes of native wildlife to heat their own," she said.
The spring firewood season is one of two firewood collection seasons across the state.
For details of where, when and what firewood can be collected, visit ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/firewood-collection-in-your-region
Financial support is available for people who rely on firewood for heating or cooking at ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/energy-concession-and-support
The Conservation Regulator encourages the community to assist by reporting any suspected illegal firewood collection on 136 186.
