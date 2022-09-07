Nominations are open for the 2023 Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year awards which recognise people who make a difference in our community.
The nominees can be anyone who is involved in serving the community in a voluntary capacity, whether that be in sport, arts, culture, community service, not for profit organisations, business or education.
Mental health campaigner Alannah McGregor was awarded the 2022 City of Greater Bendigo Citizen of the Year and Jed Zimmer Young Citizen of the Year.
Cathie Steele was awarded the 2021 City of Greater Bendigo Citizen of the Year and Ma Aye Paw the Young Citizen of the Year, while musician Valerie Broad OAM and volunteer Breanna (Bree) Thomas, Ian Dyett, Robert Cook, Sam Kane, Harley Hayes, Fay Buerger, Jontee Brown, Garth Keech, Khayshie Tilak Ramesh, Penelope Davies and Kevin Cail are among the long list of Greater Bendigo residents honoured for their contributions to the community.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf said Greater Bendigo was lucky to have so many community-spirited residents prepared to go above and beyond to help others.
"These are people who channel their time, energy and goodwill for the benefit of the community in unpaid roles." Cr Metcalf said.
"Perhaps they are role models or have excelled in what they do, making a real difference in our region.
"The voluntary sector has been hit hard as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and many people have stepped up to fill the gap and help out in a variety of ways, whether it be for community and sporting clubs, charities, interest groups or organisations that rely on volunteers so they can operate a service.
"This is your opportunity to put forward someone who you believe should be recognised for their contributions to the community. Someone who actively helps to make our community a better place.
"Tell us who you think is a worthy recipient and should be considered as the next Citizen or Young Citizen of the Year for 2023.
"Nominating someone is easy, you just briefly describe in a few sentences why you think your nominee should be recognised for their great voluntary work."
Nominees must be Greater Bendigo residents and the Young Citizen of the Year must be under 25 years of age on January 26, 2023. The closing date is 5pm Friday November 25, 2022.
Recipients of the awards will be announced in the lead up to Australia Day 2023. The award winners will be invited to attend several civic events in 2023, including citizenship ceremonies and their names will be included on the Honour Roll in the Bendigo Town Hall.
To nominate, please visit: https://www.bendigo.vic.gov.au/About/Civic-events/Citizen-of-the-Year.
Please call Customer Service on 1300 002 642 if you need help completing the online application.
