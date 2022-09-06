FUNNY is returning to the region in full force with 20 comedians of varying experience set to front the stage of a central Victorian comedy festival in October.
Bendigo Comedy Festival's five-day extravaganza currently boasts a range of comics as it prepares to step foot into the region for the first time since 2019.
The talent ranges from local up-and-comers to award-winning chuckle inducers, and among them is none other than Discovery Science and Technology Centre's previous science communicator Rachel Rayner.
Since making the move into comedy Ms Rayner has won Adelaide Fringes science at the fringe award.
Other local performers include Ash Greblo, Poppa, Mike Elliot, Kasey Mills, Jim Hallawell and Dane Knowles.
Green Room Award winner Jude Perl and internet sensation John Cruckshank are headlining the festival along with comedy legends Nick Capper and Brett Blake.
A few cult shows to keep your eyes out for include "My" "Client" "Is" "Innocent" featuring Alasdair Tremblay-Birchall and Andy Matthews and Women of Wit starring Daisy Webb, Jordan Barr and Pa Fawce.
Winner of this year's Melbourne Comedy Festival directors award Bronwyn Kuss, 2021 award for best newcomer Charlie Lewin and You Tube stars Hot Department are also set to perform.
Organisers were on-the-edge-of-their-seats-excited to announce its return this year.
"Even though the last two shows didn't happen, the committee has not taken break," festival spokesman Ash Greblo said.
"We are so excited it is back and with the energy we have it is bigger and better than ever."
The Bendigo Comedy Festival is on from October 12 to 16. For details visit bendigocomedy.com
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
