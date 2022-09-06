Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Comedy Festival features 20 award-winning performers up-and-coming stand-ups

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:56am, first published September 6 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up-and-coming Bendigo stand-ups Jim Hallawell, Kasey Mills and Dane Knowles will be part of the Bendigo Comedy Festival. Picture by Darren Howe

FUNNY is returning to the region in full force with 20 comedians of varying experience set to front the stage of a central Victorian comedy festival in October.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.