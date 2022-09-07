BRIDGEWATER midfielder Alex Pollock's hopes of playing in this Saturday's Loddon Valley league grand final are hinging on the appeal of his two-game suspension.
Pollock was handed a two-match suspension by the tribunal on Tuesday night after being found guilty of striking Pyramid Hill's Steven Gunther during last Saturday's upset preliminary final win over the Bulldogs.
The Mean Machine confirmed on Wednesday that they would be appealing the suspension to AFL Victoria in the hope of clearing Pollock to play in Saturday's flag battle against Marong at Maiden Gully's Marist College.
"The charge was for intentionally striking; we feel it's careless at worst, so the decision we've made as a club is we will appeal," Bridgewater spokesman Alex Collins said.
"We understand there's certainly a backlog of cases for AFL Victoria to hear given the time of the year it is, but we'd be confident we could have our appeal heard sometime between now and Saturday."
Former Bendigo Gold VFL player Pollock is a three-time premiership player with Bridgewater having played in the Mean Machine's 2010, 2012 and 2014 flags.
Bridgewater has won its way through to Saturday's decider from the elimination final.
Having finished fourth on the ladder the Mean Machine have won cut-throat finals against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Mitiamo and Pyramid Hill to earn Saturday's crack at hot favourite Marong for the flag.
The Mean Machine will be led into battle on the field by captain Andrew Collins, who is relishing the chance to get back on the big stage having previously coached Bridgewater's 2014 and 2015 flags and also played in the 2016 premiership.
"You're always optimistic every time you go into a new footy season and that was the case for us this year," Collins said.
"We were a bit of an unknown with a lot of new players, but I think what the story of our year has been has we have just been able to gradually improve most weeks.
"There have been a few hiccups along the way (most notably losses to Calivil United and Newbridge), but from the halfway mark onwards we've got probably 20 per cent improvement right across the board and that has enabled us to knock a few sides off at the right time of the year."
Collins believes one of the key cogs to the Mean Machine hitting form at the right time of the season - Bridgewater has won eight of its past nine games - has been at the defensive end.
"We've been a bit short down back in terms of putting our full-back line together for a lot of the year," Collins said.
"Now we've got the likes of Lachie Allison, Luke Harrison, Jake Rusbridge and Jack Symons all out there together and they have been a real cornerstone of making us really solid defensively.
"Plus the great years of Cal Prest, Harry Donegan, Alex Pollock and Emile Pavlich in the midfield... we're just a good even side."
While the Mean Machine are still hopeful of having Pollock cleared to play on Saturday, on-baller Prest will miss with a knee injury suffered in the first semi-final win over Mitiamo in what's a huge blow given the season he has put together.
Prest's season has been duly recognised by winning the league's El-Vee award, while he was also named on the wing in the LVFNL Team of the Year.
The Team of the Year also includes the Bridgewater forward duo of Collins (52) and Josh Martyn (64), who between them have kicked 116 goals for the season.
While Bridgewater is no stranger to grand final day given this will be the club's ninth since 2010, going in as the underdog against the top-of-the-ladder Panthers is somewhat unfamiliar.
"We've got here, so we deserve to be here," Collins said.
"I'd say the majority of the pressure would be on Marong... they have been the best side all year and won the second semi (against Pyramid Hill) quite convincingly a couple of weeks ago.
"They haven't played a lot of footy in the past month (only one game since August 6), whereas we feel we've certainly got our money's worth out of our membership during the finals and had a lot of enjoyment doing so. We think we'll put up a big fight."
The only team in LVFNL history to win a flag from the elimination final like Bridgewater is striving to do on Saturday is YCW in 2002.
Bridgewater also has its under-18 football and C grade and B grade netball sides in grand finals on Saturday.
