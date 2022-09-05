Bendigo motorists will soon be slugged an extra 25 cents per litre for unleaded petrol with the federal government committing to re-instating the fuel excise.
The previous Coalition government halved the fuel excise by 22 cents in March for a six-month period in response to soaring fuel prices.
Advertisement
The re-introduction of the tax will see motorists pay an extra 25 cents per litre - including GST and indexing to inflation - from September 29.
The halving of the fuel excise, combined with a drop in world oil prices, has seen a dramatic fall in prices at the bowser.
From a high of 219 cents a litre in March shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Bendigo motorists are now paying less than 160 cents a litre.
APCO at Strathdale is selling unleaded petrol for 159.5 cents a litre, but higher prices are set to return with the fuel excise at the end of September.
Despite pressure to extend the tax cut to relieve pressure on household budgets, the government says it's too expensive to keep the tax cut.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described it as a "difficult decision".
"If prices rise ... of course, it has an impact but that has been factored in by the economic analysis," he told ABC radio.
"We have to make decisions based upon what we can afford and we have $1 trillion of Liberal Party debt."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers wrote to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to ensure retailers did not penalise customers ahead of the reintroduction of the full fuel excise.
The ACCC says it won't hesitate to act against anti-competitive behaviour.
"We will shortly be engaging with fuel wholesalers and retailers to say we do not expect to see uncharacteristic or abnormal wholesale and retail price increases in the days leading up to, and on the day of, or after, the reintroduction of the full rate of fuel excise," said chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb.
The consumer watchdog also warned petrol stations against false and misleading statements to consumers about why prices were increasing.
The ACCC also released its quarterly report on fuel prices, which showed the fuel tax did cushion customers at a time of "record and rising wholesale prices".
The Reserve Bank is tipped to raise rates at least 50 basis points on Tuesday, adding to the pinch households are feeling.
Leader of the opposition in the Senate, Simon Birmingham, did not push for the extension of the fuel excise tax because oil prices had fallen.
"(The fuel excise cut) was designed at the time to deal with spikes in oil prices. And some of those spikes have come off now," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.