A CLASSIC courtroom drama will come to life this week with a dozen talented Bendigo-based performers taking to the stage.
Synchronicity Performing Arts will present 12 Angry Jurors from Friday at the Engine Room.
The legal drama puts audiences front and centre in the deliberation of a case that sees a teenager accused of killing his father.
When one juror disagrees with the other 11 on the verdict it sparks a tense examination of the evidence to decide the young mans guilt or innocence.
Director Wendy Collishaw said she has always loved the 1957 film starring Henry Fonda as it questioned pre-conceived assumptions.
"It's very challenging because it questions current norms and people's attitude to issues like racism," she said. "These sort topics are always relevant especially in the wake of things like Black Lives Matter.
"Good writing is always current and this is one of those plays."
Known to most as 12 Angry Men, the adapted script allows theatre companies to more flexibly cast both men and women, something Ms Collishaw said is important to small community theatre groups.
"The whole play could do any character as any gender," she said. "We felt it was important to have a balance of six men, six women along with understudies, which are essential in the (COVID) day and age.
"Our last production (Leading Ladies) closed because of COVID and community theatre struggles to get actors, particularly males, so to have a show that is so adaptable is beautiful."
Leading the cast as the first juror to question his colleagues is Conor Cunningham. He is joined in the ensemble cast by Chris Hobson, Glenys Tatti, Grant Finlay, Tom Symondson, Michael Dullard, Daisy Pratt-White, Tania Maxwell, Geoff Collishaw, James Wright, Julia Day, Sharon Millist and Margaret Nolan.
Ms Collishaw said the company was excited to return to the Engine Room theatre which allowed audience to feel close to the action of the play.
"It is a fabulous venue for community theatre," she said. "It has the intimate feel which this show needs. You feel like you are in the jury room. It is angry, tense and in your face.
"You're right there deliberating and reacting and being challenged to think on the issues raised. It's a very tense, adult production."
Community theatre has had its most successful year since the COVID pandemic began with a number of local theatre groups and schools returning to the stage.
"There a lot of competition again," Ms Collishaw said. "Everyone coming out of COVID and able to perform. There is a lot of choice, which is beautiful for audiences."
Syncrhonicity's 12 Angry Jurors is on at the Engine Room on September 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 8pm and September 10 and 17 at 2pm.
Visit www.gotix.com.au for tickets or more information.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
